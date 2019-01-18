Cody Allen Signs with LA Angels

Free agent, and former Indians pitcher, Cody Allen has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, pending a physical, according to ESPN. The deal is reported to be around $9 million. He is expected to become the Halos’ closer next season.

Allen spent his entire career with Cleveland. The 30 year old was a staple in the Indians’ bullpen and he played a key role during the Tribe’s 2016 run to the World Series. Allen is coming off a down year in 2018 where he registered a career-worst ERA of 4.70 and a save percentage of 84.4, which was also a career worst.

His 149 total saves, including a career high of 34 for Cleveland in 2015, are the ninth most among active players and the most in Cleveland history.