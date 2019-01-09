This Ref Appears to be Basketball Royalty
By Ariel Stahler
|
Jan 9, 2019 @ 5:30 PM

Everybody may be talking about Browns football, but JT is still checking the internet for interesting sports stories.  He swears he did not Photoshop this picture!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reports: Kitchens to Be Head Coach Of Browns; Williams Out Clemson Crushes Bama To Win Title Cavs Cut McCaw, Sign Payne HASKINS HEADING TO THE NFL Indians Acquire Catcher in Deal With Mets JT Visits the Ultimate 5 Star Car Wash