Indians Acquire Catcher in Deal With Mets
By Ariel Stahler
|
Jan 6, 2019 @ 7:39 PM

The Indians have acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in exchange for two minor league players in a trade with the New York Mets, according to ESPN.

Plawecki played in 78 games for the Mets last season, including 64 starts. He batted .201 with seven home runs and a career-high 30 RBIs. Plawecki was on the disabled list for six weeks during the 2018 season with a broken left hand.

Cleveland sent minor leaguers RHP Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty to the Mets.

The Indians were in need of another catcher after the club dealt Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in December.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

JT Visits the Ultimate 5 Star Car Wash Buckeyes To Get Top QB Transfer From Bulldogs Hall Of Fame Class Of 2019 Finalists Named Look Who Spoke at the PFHOF Luncheon Club Ryan Day Makes First Hire As OSU Head Coach Mascots Gone Wild