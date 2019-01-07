Indians Acquire Catcher in Deal With Mets

The Indians have acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in exchange for two minor league players in a trade with the New York Mets, according to ESPN.

Plawecki played in 78 games for the Mets last season, including 64 starts. He batted .201 with seven home runs and a career-high 30 RBIs. Plawecki was on the disabled list for six weeks during the 2018 season with a broken left hand.

Cleveland sent minor leaguers RHP Walker Lockett and infielder Sam Haggerty to the Mets.

The Indians were in need of another catcher after the club dealt Yan Gomes to the Washington Nationals in December.