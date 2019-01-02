Mascots Gone Wild

No. 15 seed University of Texas upsetting No. 5 seed University of Georgia 28-21 was not the only excitement during the 2019 Sugar Bowl. The mascots of the two teams decided to face off, as well.

In the video above, Bevo, the longhorn steer who is the beloved mascot of the UT Longhorns, is shown trying to get up close to Uga, the English bulldog mascot for Georgia. The fracas happened with just under an hour before kickoff when the handlers of the respective mascots were preparing their animals for a photo-op. Bevo unexpectedly broke out of his barrier and ran toward the dog. Both animals were unharmed.

Video courtesy of ESPN.