News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Columbus Man Sentenced in Road Rage Shooting Death of George Jensen

By Jim Michaels
April 15, 2024 8:48AM EDT
Share
Columbus Man Sentenced in Road Rage Shooting Death of George Jensen
George Jensen (Courtesy Summit County Prosecutor’s Office)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Columbus man found guilty last month in the road rage shooting death of 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron n May of last year will spend the next 15 to 17-and-a-half years in prison.

31-year-old Dacarrei Kinard was sentenced Friday on involuntary manslaughter and other charges as well as a drive-by shooting specification.

Prosecutors say Kinard and Jensen were involved in an aggressive driving incident on Eastbound I-76 in Norton.

That’s when Kinard pulled alongside Jensen’s vehicle, stuck a gun out the window, and fired around eight times.

Jensen was dead at the scene.

Kinard’s vehicle was identified on license plate-reading cameras and he was arrested a month later.

The prosecutor’s office saying they are “pleased” with the sentence.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

SOLAR ECLIPSE: Much of Ohio Gets Front Row Seat
3

The victim of a Hit and Run is Identified - Suspect at Large
4

Canton Man Gets 12 to 17 for I-77 Traffic Death
5

Massillon Man Killed in Canton Twp Crash