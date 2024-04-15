Columbus Man Sentenced in Road Rage Shooting Death of George Jensen

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Columbus man found guilty last month in the road rage shooting death of 40-year-old George Jensen of Akron n May of last year will spend the next 15 to 17-and-a-half years in prison.

31-year-old Dacarrei Kinard was sentenced Friday on involuntary manslaughter and other charges as well as a drive-by shooting specification.

Prosecutors say Kinard and Jensen were involved in an aggressive driving incident on Eastbound I-76 in Norton.

That’s when Kinard pulled alongside Jensen’s vehicle, stuck a gun out the window, and fired around eight times.

Jensen was dead at the scene.

Kinard’s vehicle was identified on license plate-reading cameras and he was arrested a month later.

The prosecutor’s office saying they are “pleased” with the sentence.