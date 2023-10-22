News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Community Corrections Escapee Located in Trumbull

By Jim Michaels
October 22, 2023 5:45AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 35-year-old man who escaped from a Canton community corrections facility earlier this month was arrested Friday by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S Marshals-led task force found Daniel Hilty inside a home in Niles.

He was being sought since October 11 when police say he used used chairs to climb a drainpipe to the roof of the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center on Lesh Street NE, behind the Stark County jail.

Hilty had been sentenced to the facility only a week earlier to complete a residential program.

