Community Corrections Escapee Located in Trumbull

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 35-year-old man who escaped from a Canton community corrections facility earlier this month was arrested Friday by officers with the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The U.S Marshals-led task force found Daniel Hilty inside a home in Niles.

He was being sought since October 11 when police say he used used chairs to climb a drainpipe to the roof of the Stark County Regional Community Corrections Center on Lesh Street NE, behind the Stark County jail.

Hilty had been sentenced to the facility only a week earlier to complete a residential program.