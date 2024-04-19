County Administrator Comments on Soil and Water Employee Exodus

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The first comments from the commissioner’s office on the complete exodus of employees with the Stark County Soil and Water District.

Administrator Brant Luther tells WHBC News says they are pulling for the Board of Directors as they try to bring in a new staff.

All seven employees including the executive director left as of this week, many citing a toxic work environment.

The director had reportedly been reprimanded for having alcohol in his office.

Luther says the district receives a subsidy from the county to match state funds, and is responsible for handling drainage complaints in the county.