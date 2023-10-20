County Dusts Off, Displays Bicentennial Bell
October 20, 2023 8:42AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember the Stark County bell that was cast here to celebrate Ohio’s bicentennial?
That large brass bell has been removed from storage, cleaned up, with a new base created.
It goes on display soon at the former Commonwealth Bank branch attached to the Stark County Office Building.
That’s now a county event hall at Central Plaza South and East Tusc.
It can also be used to host large public meetings.
There was a county employee health fair Thursday.
Commissioner Bill Smith recalls that a traveling bell casting operation went to all 88 counties in 2003, casting a new brass bell every two days.