County Dusts Off, Displays Bicentennial Bell

By Jim Michaels
October 20, 2023 8:42AM EDT
Carroll County brass bell, cast for the state’s 2003 bicentennial in Carrollton, now displayed on the second floor of the courthouse. (Courtesy Carroll County)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember the Stark County bell that was cast here to celebrate Ohio’s bicentennial?

That large brass bell has been removed from storage, cleaned up, with a new base created.

It goes on display soon at the former Commonwealth Bank branch attached to the Stark County Office Building.

That’s now a county event hall at Central Plaza South and East Tusc.

It can also be used to host large public meetings.

There was a county employee health fair Thursday.

Commissioner Bill Smith recalls that a traveling bell casting operation went to all 88 counties in 2003, casting a new brass bell every two days.

