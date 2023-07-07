CPD Reminder About New DORA Curfew Law

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton police have a reminder for parents and guardians of those under 18.

They remind us that the new DORA curfew law will be in effect during First Friday and the Italian American Festival Friday night and through the weekend.

Here’s a map of the downtowen DORA area:

The DORA curfew takes effect every night in the city’s two designated areas at 9 p.m.

The other Dora is at the Hall of Fame Village.

Here’s more from the Canton Police Department:

Because First Friday is centered in the downtown DORA, families should make arrangements for unaccompanied juveniles attending the event to leave before 9:00 PM on Friday July 7th

Canton Codified Ordinance 503.03 reads:

“No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place

within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area within the City of Canton between the hours of 9:00

p.m. and 6:00 a.m.; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:

a) To a minor accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or

control of such minor;

b) To a minor who is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his

parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor;

c) To a minor whose presence is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade,

profession or occupation.”