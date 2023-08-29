News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Day Names OSU Starter At QB For Indiana Game

By Kenny Roda
August 29, 2023 1:15PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 26: Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes is seen at Big Ten football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday that Kyle McCord will get the start at quarterback for Ohio State in Saturday’s season opener at Indiana, but Devin Brown will play in the game as well, and that the QB battle will continue on into the season.

COLUMBUS, OH – AUGUST 3: Kyle McCord #6 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks to pass the ball during practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 3, 2023. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On naming McCord as the starter against the Hoosiers, Day said, “It’s not a sizable gap, but it’s enough to be named the starter.”

The Buckeyes kick off the season this Saturday at 3:30pm here on WHBC against Big Ten foe Indiana.

