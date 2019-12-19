Day, Ohio State Sign 24 to National Letters of Intent
(official Ohio State release)
Ohio State’s class includes eight players from Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day introduced a highly-rated and highly-regarded recruiting class on Wednesday that is expected to rank among the top-five classes nationally by every major recruiting service. The Buckeyes’ 24-member class of 2020 signees features 14 players who earned either four or five-star designations.
“There’s a lot of families here that jumped on board here before we won a game at all this year, and they believed in what we were talking to these families about and the philosophies and what was going to go on,” Day said.
Day’s initial class as the Buckeyes’ head coach is heavy on state of Ohio players. Eight signees are Ohio natives, including six from the Cincinnati area. The state’s No. 1 and No. 2-ranked players – OL Paris Johnson, Jr. and DL Darrion Henry – were teammates last fall together at Princeton High School.
The Buckeyes also went to the south and west where they were able to sign three players from Texas, three from California and two from Arizona. They also signed the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. New Buckeyes come from 13 different states.
Six of Ohio State’s signees rank in the top five nationally at their respective positions: WR Julian Fleming (No. 1), OT Paris Johnson, Jr. (No. 1), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 5), SAF Lathan Ransom (No. 5), C Luke Wypler (No. 2) and K Jake Seibert (No. 2). The group of wide receivers is particularly impressive as Ohio State signed four of the nation’s top-15 ranked players at the positon, including two of the top five.
Ten different position groups are represented in this class, led by six offensive linemen, four wide receivers and three defensive linemen.
Ohio State Signing Day Roster
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / Last School
Lejond Cavazos CB 6-1 196 San Antonio, Texas / IMG Academy
Mookie Cooper WR 5-9 195 Maryland Hts., Mo. / Pattonville
Jacolbe Cowan DL 6-5 262 Charlotte, N.C. / Providence Day School
Julian Fleming WR 6-2 199 Catawissa, Pa. / Southern Columbia
Josh Fryar OL 6-6 305 Beech Grove, Ind. / Beech Grove
Ty Hamilton DL 6-3 260 Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington Central
Darrion Henry DL 6-5 279 Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton
Jakob James OL 6-5 285 Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder
Paris Johnson, Jr. OL 6-6 290 Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton
Trey Leroux OL 6-8 330 Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk
Mitchell Melton LB 6-3 235 Olney, Md. / Good Counsel
Jack James Miller, III QB 6-4 215 Scottsdale, Ariz. / Chaparral
Lathan Ransom SAF 6-1 193 Tucson, Ariz. / Salpointe Catholic
Joe Royer TE 6-5 225 Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder
Gee Scott Jr. WR 6-3 207 Seattle, Wash. / Eastside Catholic
Jake Seibert K 6-1 190 Cincinnati, Ohio / La Salle
Cody Simon LB 6-1 218 Jersey City, N.J. / St. Peter’s Prep
C.J. Stroud QB 6-3 194 Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Rancho Cucamonga
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 6-1 188 Rockwall, Texas / Rockwall
Grant Toutant OL 6-7 290 Warren, Mich. / De La Salle
Ryan Watts CB 6-3 187 Little Elm, Texas / Little Elm
Kourt Williams SAF 6-1 216 Bellflower, Calif. / St. John Bosco
Miyan Williams RB 5-10 225 Cincinnati, Ohio / Winton Woods
Luke Wypler OL 6-3 280 Montvale, N.J. / St. Joseph Regional