Day, Ohio State Sign 24 to National Letters of Intent

Ohio State’s class includes eight players from Ohio

 COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Ryan Day introduced a highly-rated and highly-regarded recruiting class on Wednesday that is expected to rank among the top-five classes nationally by every major recruiting service. The Buckeyes’ 24-member class of 2020 signees features 14 players who earned either four or five-star designations.

“There’s a lot of families here that jumped on board here before we won a game at all this year, and they believed in what we were talking to these families about and the philosophies and what was going to go on,” Day said.

Day’s initial class as the Buckeyes’ head coach is heavy on state of Ohio players. Eight signees are Ohio natives, including six from the Cincinnati area. The state’s No. 1 and No. 2-ranked players – OL Paris Johnson, Jr. and DL Darrion Henry – were teammates last fall together at Princeton High School.

The Buckeyes also went to the south and west where they were able to sign three players from Texas, three from California and two from Arizona. They also signed the top-ranked player in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. New Buckeyes come from 13 different states.

Six of Ohio State’s signees rank in the top five nationally at their respective positions: WR Julian Fleming (No. 1), OT Paris Johnson, Jr. (No. 1), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 5), SAF Lathan Ransom (No. 5), C Luke Wypler (No. 2) and K Jake Seibert (No. 2). The group of wide receivers is particularly impressive as Ohio State signed four of the nation’s top-15 ranked players at the positon, including two of the top five.

Ten different position groups are represented in this class, led by six offensive linemen, four wide receivers and three defensive linemen.

Ohio State Signing Day Roster
Name                                       Pos.     Ht.       Wt.      Hometown / Last School
Lejond Cavazos                       CB       6-1       196      San Antonio, Texas / IMG Academy
Mookie Cooper                        WR      5-9       195      Maryland Hts., Mo. / Pattonville
Jacolbe Cowan                        DL       6-5       262      Charlotte, N.C. / Providence Day School
Julian Fleming                         WR      6-2       199      Catawissa, Pa. / Southern Columbia
Josh Fryar                                OL       6-6       305      Beech Grove, Ind. / Beech Grove
Ty Hamilton                            DL       6-3       260      Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington Central
Darrion Henry                         DL       6-5       279      Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton
Jakob James                            OL       6-5       285      Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder
Paris Johnson, Jr.                     OL       6-6       290      Cincinnati, Ohio / Princeton
Trey Leroux                             OL       6-8       330      Norwalk, Ohio / Norwalk
Mitchell Melton                       LB       6-3       235      Olney, Md. / Good Counsel
Jack James Miller, III               QB       6-4       215      Scottsdale, Ariz. / Chaparral
Lathan Ransom                        SAF     6-1       193      Tucson, Ariz. / Salpointe Catholic
Joe Royer                                TE        6-5       225      Cincinnati, Ohio / Elder
Gee Scott Jr.                            WR      6-3       207      Seattle, Wash. / Eastside Catholic
Jake Seibert                             K         6-1       190      Cincinnati, Ohio / La Salle
Cody Simon                             LB       6-1       218      Jersey City, N.J. / St. Peter’s Prep
C.J. Stroud                               QB       6-3       194      Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Rancho Cucamonga
Jaxon Smith-Njigba                 WR      6-1       188      Rockwall, Texas / Rockwall
Grant Toutant                          OL       6-7       290      Warren, Mich. / De La Salle
Ryan Watts                              CB       6-3       187      Little Elm, Texas / Little Elm
Kourt Williams                        SAF     6-1       216      Bellflower, Calif. / St. John Bosco
Miyan Williams                       RB       5-10     225      Cincinnati, Ohio / Winton Woods
Luke Wypler                            OL       6-3       280      Montvale, N.J. / St. Joseph Regional

