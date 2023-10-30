Deadly Motorcycle Accident Means Charges for Operator from Minerva

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New Franklin city police have charged a Minerva man with aggravated vehicular homicide following the death of a passenger aboard his motorcycle early Friday morning.

23-year-old Brandt Saunders could face additional charges in the death of 40-year-old Roseann Mauk of Coventry Township, according to police.

The pair was riding down Manchester Road in New Franklin at 90 miles an hour when an officer began a pursuit.

The pursuit ended when the officer lost sight of the motorcycle.

But the bike went off the end of Johns Road where Mauk’s body was located but Saunders was nowhere to be found.

Saunders was later located and arrested in a nearby wooded area.