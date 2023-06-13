DeWine Administration Offers 0% Interest Loans to East Palestine Businesses
June 13, 2023 8:33AM EDT
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Palestine businesses are getting some assistance from the state.
The DeWine administration and legislative leaders announced creation of the East Palestine Emergency Support Program.
Zero-interest, forgivable loans will be provided for businesses within a two-mile radius of the village.
Loans can be up to a million dollars.
$5 million in loans will be made available.
Here’s more information from the Department of Development.
And for updates on the status of an application, check here.