DeWine Administration Offers 0% Interest Loans to East Palestine Businesses

A skateboarder passes a sign in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – East Palestine businesses are getting some assistance from the state.

The DeWine administration and legislative leaders announced creation of the East Palestine Emergency Support Program.

Zero-interest, forgivable loans will be provided for businesses within a two-mile radius of the village.

Loans can be up to a million dollars.

$5 million in loans will be made available.

Here’s more information from the Department of Development.

And for updates on the status of an application, check here.