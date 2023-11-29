DeWine Concerned About Soon-to-Change Marijuana Law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Despite the 57-percent vote in favor of recreational marijuana, Governor Mike DeWine has been talking to leaders of the state House and Senate.

He’s hoping to “blunt” some of the impact of the legislation, which takes effect on December 7.

DeWine claims any income derived for the state will be offset by public safety issues, like more traffic accidents.

The governor is also concerned about the THC level of the recreational marijuana being used.

He claims marijuana is more potent than it was in the past.

House Bill 341 introduced on Tuesday would add some restrictions, like permitting municipalities to restrict marijuana use.