DeWine, Husted Push Social Media Proposal, Other Mental Health Initiatives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio’s governor and lieutenant governor joined mental health experts Monday, discussing ways to keep children safe while online.

The proposed Social Media Parental Notification Act would require children under 16 to get parental permission to use some social media.

The governor says the evidence is building that social media platforms can have a negative impact on kids’ mental health and well-being.

The proposal is part of the budget plan the governor presented to the legislature.

So is mental health access for all in the state.