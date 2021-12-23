DeWine Signs Sports Gaming Bill
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Governor Mike DeWine’s legal team has researched the bill, and he has signed it.
The sports gaming bill that brings wagering on athletic events to the state sometime in the next year.
Critics had said there might be constitutional issues with the bill.
The Ohio Casino Control Commission will run sports gaming, with a role played by the lottery commission as well.
The first wager can be made sometime in the next year.
State Senator Kirk Schuring was on the conference committee that came up with the final bill.