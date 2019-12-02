Dobbins Wins Big Ten Honor Again
Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins, right, tries to avoid Penn State defensive back Lamont Wade during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Penn State 28-17. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
(from official Big Ten release)
Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State
Jr., RB, La Grange, Texas/La Grange
- Rushed for a career-high 211 yards on 31 carries and a career-best four touchdowns in Ohio State’s win at Michigan
- Became just the third Buckeye to score four rushing touchdowns against the Wolverines, while his 260 total yards were the most ever for an OSU student against Michigan
- Moved into second place on the Ohio State career rushing list with 4,113 yards, passing Ezekiel Elliott (3,961 yards) and trailing only two-time Heisman Trophy recipient Archie Griffin (5,589 yards)
- Claims his fourth career Offensive Player of the Week award and fourth of the season
- Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: J.K. Dobbins (Nov. 25, 2019)