Dog Found During Drug Raid Reunited With Owner

(WHBC) – A big stolen-property and drug bust just south of Beach City in Tuscarawas County.

The sheriff’s office says stolen trailers, ATVs and large amounts of suspected crystal meth and drug manufacturing equipment were taken during a raid at a home in the 5300 block of Route 212 last week.

37-year-old Anthony Raunikar was arrested.

A piece of good news from the raid; the sheriff’s office says a dog reported missing by its Massillon owner three years ago was in the house and is now reunited with its owner.