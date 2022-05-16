Dover Council President Takes Interim Mayor’s Post
Tuscarawas County Probate Jusge Adam Wilgus swears in Shane Gunnoe as Dover interim mayor. (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)
DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dover has a new mayor.
Council President Shane Gunnoe was sworn in as the city’s interim mayor on Friday, taking over for Richard Homrighausen.
Homrighausen is suspended pending the outcome of a September trial on ‘theft in office’ charges.
Gunnoe was one of six candidates who applied for the position.
He reportedly will request a leave of absence from his current employer.