Dover Council President Takes Interim Mayor’s Post

Jim Michaels
May 16, 2022 @ 4:57am
Tuscarawas County Probate Jusge Adam Wilgus swears in Shane Gunnoe as Dover interim mayor. (Courtesy JordanMillerNews)

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Dover has a new mayor.

Council President Shane Gunnoe was sworn in as the city’s interim mayor on Friday, taking over for Richard Homrighausen.

Homrighausen is suspended pending the outcome of a September trial on ‘theft in office’ charges.

Gunnoe was one of six candidates who applied for the position.

He reportedly will request a leave of absence from his current employer.

