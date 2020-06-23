Drummond Says He Will Resign With Cavs
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) defends Brooklyn Nets' Joe Harris (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Detroit, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cavs center Andre Drummond said on the LeBatrd & Friends Podcast on ESPN Tuesday that he will resign with the Cavaliers for next season, the final year of his contract.
Drummond, who owns a player option, reportedly has until October 17th to officially make his decision, but he let the cat out of the bag during the podcast saying for next year, quote, “I will definitely be in Cleveland.”
Drummond, who was acquired by the Cavaliers in a trade with Detroit earlier this year, will make $28.75 million dollars next season.