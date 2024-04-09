Dundee Man Faces January 6 Charges
April 9, 2024 8:47AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The federal government continues to charge people in connection with the January 6 riot at the Capitol.
Case in point: 37-year-old Andrew Miller of Dundee.
He faces misdemeanor offenses, climbing in through a broken window and trying to intervene between police officers and other rioters, according to prosecutors.
After refusing to speak to the court and even his court-appointed attorney, Miller remains in custody.
That makes it 67 Ohioans now charged in the January 6 riot.