CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Earth Day is Saturday, but they’re getting a head start.

It’s Clean Up Canton Day on Friday, with about a hundred people including city employees picking up litter throughout the city.

If you want to join in, there’s another cleanup effort on Earth Day itself.

Contact the city at 330 438-4300.

Or just show up at 9:30 a.m. behind the courthouse along 2nd Street NW for the downtown cleanup.