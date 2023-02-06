East Palestine Notes

WHBC News

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Residents were assured the water supply is safe; it may be discolored from the use of 200,000 gallons in the initial firefighting effort.

A no-fly zone remains in effect around the fire scene; they want visiting drones to remain out of the area.

A shelter at East Palestine Junior and Senior High School remains open; there are no classes on Monday.

Norfolk Southern is also opening a Family Assistance Center to answer questions residents may have.

The company has contracted with other companies to mitigate water runoff in area streams.

The mayor says 68 different entities have responded to this emergency.