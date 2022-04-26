Elderly Man Dead in Weekend Incident in Lake
LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Make it three traffic deaths in Stark County over the weekend.
An 88-year-old Lake Township man died Sunday when his truck caught fire after it got stuck on an embankment on township road department property on Midway Street NW.
Uniontown police think the truck caught the grass on fire, which, in turn, engulfed the truck.
He was apparently unable to escape the flames.
Police say John Aman Sr drove through a fence surrounding the property.
Surveillance images show him slowly driving around until the truck got stuck.
The coroner’s office is also investigating.