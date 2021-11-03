Election 2021: New Money Issues Go 50/50, Renewals Pass
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As for money issues and liquor options in Stark County, all General Election 2021 renewal issues passed.
That includes the three Lawrence Township fire levies.
Looks the same for school levies in Alliance, Minerva and Sandy Valley that appear to have passed.
The North Canton Fire Department was able to get two new money issues passed.
Issue 2 for EMS, a 3.3. mill levy, 1.5 mills of which is additional.
Voters also passed Issue 3 in North Canton, providing another 1.5 mills for fire services only.
Voters in Navarre and Hartville were not in a generous mood though, with both turning down increases in their respective income taxes.
Also of interest, downtown Canton voters approved Sunday sales at Jerzees at Centennial Plaza and at the Palace Theatre.
Here are more Election 2021 returns.