ELECTION 2023: Expanded Early In-Person Voting This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are expanded hours for Early In-Person Voting for the next week at your county Board of Elections office.

Hours are 7:30 to 7:30 Monday through Friday, with Halloween (Tuesday October 31) hours until 8:30 p.m.

You can vote early Saturday from 8 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5.

Also, get those completed absentee ballots in.

hey must be postmarked by Monday November 6 or dropped off at the Board of Elections only on Election Day, Tuesday November 7.

Also, any requests for an absentee ballot must be received by your board office by Tuesday October 31.