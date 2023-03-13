EP LATEST: DeWine Urges Faster Movement of Soil Out of Town

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine meets with reporters after touring the Norfolk Southern train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 15480 WHBC) – As of Friday, Governor Mike DeWine says only 12-percent of the 24,000 tons of excavated soil removed from the derailment site in East Palestine has been shipped out of town.

At its destination, the hazardous material is to be dumped or incinerated.

DeWine is calling that “outrageous”.

He says for the health and safety of the residents, it’s “time to get the process moving”.

Leaders of some states have been hesitant to accept the waste once the information becomes public, But DeWine says these facilities can handle hazardous waste that’s even more dangerous than this.

He says nearly 20,000 tons of it is piled up, waiting to be removed.

Also over the weekend:

After about a dozen people from East Palestine and from out of town gathered to protest against Norfolk Southern Railroad, Governor Mike DeWine doubled down on residents’ demands for payment for the derailment.

He said on the Fox News Channel that a fund should be established.

DeWine says Norfolk Southern should place a significant sum of money in that fund now.