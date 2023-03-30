News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

EP LATEST: New Equipment for Water Treatment Plant

By Jim Michaels
March 30, 2023 7:53AM EDT
EP LATEST: New Equipment for Water Treatment Plant
East Palestine Water Treatment Plant. Courtesy governor’s office.

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In East Palestine, the village has received $425,000 from Norfolk Southern.

It’s to obtain and install a carbon filtration system at the water treatment plant.

According to the governor’s office, the equipment is being added as an extra precaution to help ensure that the village’s water is being thoroughly treated into the future.

The state says continuing testing of treated and even raw water has shown no sign of derailment-related contamination.

