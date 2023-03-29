News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

EP LATEST: Slow Process of Soil Removal Continues

By Jim Michaels
March 29, 2023 4:14AM EDT
Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan Shaw pauses as a tanker truck filled with wastewater passes by, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, near the site where a freight train derailed Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Several weeks after contractors for Norfolk Southern started working at the site of the southbound tracks in East Palestine, the work of removing contaminated soil there is not done yet.

There is still soil that does not meet “clean” standards.

They hope to get the southbound side done by mid-April, then it’s over to the northbound side to do the same.

The tracks must be removed as part of the process.

More of that soil is being shipped out of town now.

Over 10,000 tons total.

And 8.9 million gallons of wastewater have been hauled away.

