Excellent Weather Weekend Ahead, With Asterisk

By Jim Michaels
May 23, 2023 8:12AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It could be a perfect weather weekend, but that’s not quite 100-percent at this point on Tuesday morning.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bob Larson says a storm that will likely end up off the Southeast coast COULD drift a little further northward.

That could bring cloud cover and the chance for a shower Sunday and Monday.

Bob thinks there’s a very slight chance for that happening.

The weekend will see highs mainly in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

