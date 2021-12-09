Falls Man to do 5 Years for School Threats
(Jesse Naul)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Cuyahoga Falls man accused of making threats against his city’s high school as well as one in Kansas will spend the next five years in prison.
Earlier this year, 20-year-old Allen Kenna pleaded guilty to federal charges that included ‘attempted use of an explosive device’.
Prosecutors say he possessed the materials he needed to carry out his threats.
He made the local threat in January of last year, doing the same against a Manhattan Kansas elementary school in November of 2019.