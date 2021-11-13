      Breaking News
UPDATE: Amber Alert Cancelled for Ana Grace

Family Relief: Ana Grace Found Unharmed in Illinois, Neighbor Arrested

Jim Michaels
Nov 13, 2021 @ 6:53am
Recent school photo of Ana Grace Burke (Courtesy Jackson Twp police)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Good news for a Canton family hoping and praying for the safe return of little Ana Grace Burke in what became a nationwide search.

The 5-year-old has been recovered in Illinois, and her NE Canton neighbor arrested.

They were found along the side of the road near Bloomington Illinois Friday night.

Jonathan Stinnett (Ohio Attorney General’s office)
Ana Grace is said to be unharmed and 36-year-old Jonathan Stinnett was placed in the Mclean County Jail on felony kidnapping and abduction charges ou of Jackson Township.

The two disappeared Thursday night after they left the Goodwill store on Fulton Road NW in Jackson Township.

Stinnett telling a third member of their party that he was taking the youngster to the bathroom, according to police.

Kidnapping suspect Jonathan Stinnett, seen in surveillance image at gas station/convenience store in Knox County. (Provided by Jackson Twp police)
The suspect and suspect vehicle were seen in surveillance images in Knox County Thursday night.

That’s just northeast of Columbus near I-71.

An Endangered Child Advisory and later an Amber Alert were issued.

And the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was also involved in the search.

