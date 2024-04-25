Farmer’s Almanac: Warm, Wet, Muggy Summer on Way
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With some warmer weather in store starting this weekend, it seemed a good time to reach out to the Farmer’s Almanac for their take on the summertime forecast.
They say it’ll be a “summer soaker”, with a combination rain, storms, heat and humidity.
They say July will be hot, but August brings along a wet pattern.
Their forecasts are astronomically- and mathematically-based.
But don’t cancel that July 4th picnic.
Fair weather is in store, says the Almanac.