Farmer’s Almanac: Warm, Wet, Muggy Summer on Way

FILE PHOTO – The sun rises over a grain silos Sunday, July 22, 2012 in Ashland, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – With some warmer weather in store starting this weekend, it seemed a good time to reach out to the Farmer’s Almanac for their take on the summertime forecast.

They say it’ll be a “summer soaker”, with a combination rain, storms, heat and humidity.

They say July will be hot, but August brings along a wet pattern.

Their forecasts are astronomically- and mathematically-based.

But don’t cancel that July 4th picnic.

Fair weather is in store, says the Almanac.