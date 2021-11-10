Federal, Local Law Enforcement Cooperate, Descend on Canton, Plain With Drug Warrants
Nae Quan Sanders (Stark County jail)
CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Three Canton men face drug or weapons charges after early-morning raids at eight locations in Canton and Plain Township.
Those raids by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, Canton police and other agencies.
20-year-old Nae Quan Sanders faces numerous drug charges.
This, while 28-year-old Perez Williams and 29-year-old Edward Turpin IV are accused of having weapons under disability.
Meth, cocaine and nine guns were seized in the raids.