CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the final We Believe in Canton event of the season, and it’s back where it all started earlier this summer.

Canton’s safety forces invite you to Centennial Plaza from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday to meet them, enjoy some free food, check out the police and fire vehicles and more.

Matt Fantone from sister station Mix 94.1 will spin the tunes.