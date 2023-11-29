Fishers Foods Voluntarily Recalls Brownie Treats

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jackson Township-based Fishers Foods is voluntarily recalling some individually-packaged brownie treats sold in its two stores.

It’s due to undeclared milk and food color Red 40 in the items.

Seven different items have a use-by date between November 13 and December 1.

The state Department of Agriculture made the discovery during a routine inspection.

Here’s the news release from Fishers Foods:

Canton, Ohio (Nov. 28, 2023) – Fisher Foods of Canton, Ohio is voluntarily recalling its Brownies, Signature Brownies, Brownie (No Nuts), German Choc Iced Brownies, 2 Bite Brownie, Brownie Tray, Plain Brownie, and Individual Turtle Brownie, packaged individually and in 2 packs, due to an undeclared milk (dairy) allergen, as well as undeclared Red 40. This recall has been initiated due to the ingredient label not stating the milk allergen and Red 40. Some example labels are listed below.

The product has a use by date of November 13, 2023 through December 1, 2023 and was distributed from:

Fishers Foods, 5215 Fulton Dr. NW Canton, OH 44718

Fishers Foods, 4401 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton, OH 44708

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture. There have been no reports of illness involving the product addressed in this recall, however, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or Red 40 run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. Individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of food borne illness or allergies should contact a physician immediately.

Customers with an allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product should dispose of it or the product can be returned to either store for a refund. Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Fishers Foods Customer Service at (330) 497-3000.