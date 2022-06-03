Ford Bringing EV Jobs to Cleveland Area
Workers of the Ford Motor Co. cheer during a news conference, Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Avon Lake, Ohio. Ford announced it will add 6,200 factory jobs in Michigan, Missouri and Ohio as it prepares to build more electric vehicles and roll out two redesigned combustion-engine models. (AP Photo/David Richard)
AVON LAKE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – More jobs for the Ford assembly plant just west of Cleveland in Avon Lake.
1800 union jobs in fact.
That was the announcement from Ford and Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday, with Ford expanding its existing plant to build a new commercial electric vehicle.
Construction is to start later this year.
It’s a $1.5 billion company investment.
DeWine, calling Ford a great partner over the years.
The plant is set to open around 2025.
As part of this electric vehicle expansion, the company plans to hire 6200 people across three Midwest states including Ohio.