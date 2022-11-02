Former Canton Firefighter Sentenced to Honor Court in Assault Case

Victoria Carafelli (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Canton firefighter who police say attacked a co-worker in the victim’s home will avoid incarceration.

27-year-old Victoria Carafelli was sentenced to the county’s Honor Court program for veterans on Tuesday.

It’s a one- to two-year program of intense supervision, treatment and more.

Carafelli pleaded to an assault charge after breaking into the victim’s home in June, hitting her in the face.

She resigned from the CFD in September.