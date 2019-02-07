Former Indians Manager Frank Robinson Dies at 83

Frank Robinson, the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball, has died at the age of 83, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Robinson was a 14-time All-Star, but this was not the only achievement of his legendary career. He was the only player to win MVP in both leagues — With Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. Robinson was named Rookie of the Year in 1956 when he played for the Reds. In that season, he hit a rookie-record 38 homers. Some of his other notable achievements on the field include winning the Triple Crown with the Orioles in 1966 and winning two World Series titles, both with Baltimore. The first was in 1966, which he was named World Series MVP, and the second was in 1970.

During his 21-year career, Robinson hit 586 home runs. He retired in 1976.

Robinson became the first African-American manager in MLB when he managed the Cleveland Indians. He also became the NL’s first African-American manager when he managed the San Francisco Giants. Robinson also managed the Orioles, Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals. He was named 1989 Manager of the Year with Baltimore.