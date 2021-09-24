      Weather Alert

Former North Lawrence Firefighter Charged With Grand Theft

Jim Michaels
Sep 24, 2021 @ 4:43am
Heidi Knight (Stark County jail)

LAWRENCE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former North Lawrence firefighter is no longer with the department.

She is charged with grand theft for taking $9000 in fundraising money from the department.

38-year-old Heidi Knight of Tuscarawas Township turned herself in to Lawrence Township police last week after an arrest warrant was issued.

The police report explains how she as able to amass that large a quantity of money on three different nights during the department’s bingo events.

