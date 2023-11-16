Fracking Leases Permitted at 3 ODNR Sites Including 1 in Carroll

Protesters against fracking in state parks gathered for an Oil and Gas Land Management Commission meeting in Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. The commission voted to frack several state park and wildlife areas for oil and gas in a tense public meeting, much to the disappointment of Ohio environmental advocates. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk1480 WHBC) – With a roomful of protestors watching and vocalizing their disagreement, the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission voted Thursday to allow fracking on three different ODNR properties.

That includes one location in Carroll County.

Drilling for oil and gas is most notably being permitted underneath Salt Fork State Park in Guernsey County.

That, as well as the Valley Run Wildlife Area just northwest of Carrollton.

And the Zepernick Wildlife Area in Columbiana County.

The commission did add some restrictions like the limiting of fracking during hunting season and the reduction of light pollution.

Ohio legalized leases for gas and oil exploration on public lands 12 years ago.