Franchise Tagged… These players are off the board!
Here’s a list of the teams and players that have officially been tagged.
- Broncos safety Justin Simmons
- Jets safety Marcus Maye
- Washington guard Brandon Scherff
- Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin
- Jaguars tackle Cam Robinson
- Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams
- Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson
- Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton
- Saints Safety Marcus Williams
Key players that won’t be tagged include Patriots guard Joe Thuney, Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara, Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay and Seahawks cornerback Shaquill Griffin.
NFL Free Agency officially begins Wednesday, March 17….Go figure, a lot of NFL players will be seeing green that day, and we’re not talking St. Patty’s Day! LOL