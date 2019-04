An injured Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor talks to a teammate in the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds Monday, March 11, 2019, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor gave readers a look into what the game of baseball means to him in an essay he penned for The Players’ Tribune. To read the whole essay, click here.