Garrett And Watson Lead Browns To Win Over Titans
Myles Garrett recorded 3 1/2 quarterback sacks and Deshaun Watson played his best game as a Brown in Cleveland’s 27-3 victory over Tennessee along the shores of Lake Erie.
Garrett led a stifling defense that recorded 5 sacks and held the Titans to just 94 total yards.
Watson did his part on offense completing 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.
Watson’s favorite target on the day was wide receiver Amari Cooper who hauled in 7 passes for 116 yards and a score.
Jerome Ford, who is now the team’s starting running back after the season ending injury to Nick Chubb, racked up 51 total offensive yards and 2 touchdowns.
Kicker Dustin Hopkins was perfect on extra points and field goals, including a 52 yarder at Cleveland Browns stadium.
With the victory, Cleveland improved to (2-1) and is now tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North because the Ravens lost in overtime in week#3 to the Colts 22-19.
Those same “Birds” fly into to town for a week #4, first place showdown with the Browns at 1pm.