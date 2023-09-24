Garrett And Watson Lead Browns To Win Over Titans

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 24: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on September 24, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Myles Garrett recorded 3 1/2 quarterback sacks and Deshaun Watson played his best game as a Brown in Cleveland’s 27-3 victory over Tennessee along the shores of Lake Erie.

Garrett led a stifling defense that recorded 5 sacks and held the Titans to just 94 total yards.

Watson did his part on offense completing 27 of 33 passes for 289 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Watson’s favorite target on the day was wide receiver Amari Cooper who hauled in 7 passes for 116 yards and a score.

Jerome Ford, who is now the team’s starting running back after the season ending injury to Nick Chubb, racked up 51 total offensive yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins was perfect on extra points and field goals, including a 52 yarder at Cleveland Browns stadium.

With the victory, Cleveland improved to (2-1) and is now tied with Baltimore for first place in the AFC North because the Ravens lost in overtime in week#3 to the Colts 22-19.

Those same “Birds” fly into to town for a week #4, first place showdown with the Browns at 1pm.