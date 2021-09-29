Garrett Honored For Record Setting Performance
CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 26: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a defensive play during the second half in the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
(official Browns release)
Myles Garrett named AFC Defensive Player of the Week
BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week for games played Sept. 23-27 (Week 3), the National Football League announced Wednesday.
Garrett set a Browns single game record with 4.5 sacks during the team’s 26-6 victory over the Bears on Sunday. He added seven tackles and four TFLs. Garrett helped the Browns establish single-game team records for net yards allowed (47) and net passing yards allowed (1). The Browns defense finished with nine sacks and held the Bears to 1-for-11 on third downs.
This marks Garrett’s second career Player of the Week award as he also earned the honor in Week 4 last season.