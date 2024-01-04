Garrett Leads 5 Browns Named To Pro Bowl Roster

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 12: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(official Browns release) 1-3-24

BEREA, Ohio – Five Browns were selected for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. G Joel Bitonio, WR Amari Cooper, DE Myles Garrett, TE David Njoku and CB Denzel Ward were all selected with Bitonio, Garrett and Cooper being voted as starters.

P Corey Bojorquez, K Dustin Hopkins, S Grant Delpit, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, C Ethan Pocic, G Wyatt Teller were selected as alternates.

Bitonio was voted to his sixth straight Pro Bowl. He is tied for the fourth-most selections in team history, trailing on Pro Football Hall of Famers T Joe Thomas (10), RB Jim Brown (9) and T/K Lou Groza (9). Bitonio is the first Browns guard to be named to six consecutive Pro Bowls since Pro Football Hall of Famer Gene Hickerson made six straight (1966-71).

Cooper was selected to his fifth career Pro Bowl and first as a member of the Browns. Cooper leads the team with 1,250 receiving yards, the third-most by a Brown in a season. In addition to his 1,160 receiving yards last season, Cooper is the first Browns player to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. In Week 16, he set a franchise single-game record with 265 receiving yards. He is the first Browns wide receiver to make a Pro Bowl since Jarvis Landry in 2019.

Garrett, who leads the Browns with 14 sacks this season, was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl. He is tied with DT/DE Bob Gain (five) and NT Michael Dean Perry (five) for the most Pro Bowl selections by a Browns defensive player. Garrett is the only player in the NFL to record at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons (2021-23) and the only player to record at least 10 sacks in each of the past six seasons (2018-23).

This marks Njoku’s first career Pro Bowl selection. Njoku is leading the team with 81 receptions this season, the fifth-most by a Browns tight end in a season and tied for the eighth-most by any Browns player. He also leads the team with a career-high six receiving touchdowns. He is the first Browns tight end to make a Pro Bowl since Gary Barnidge in 2014.

Ward was selected to his third career Pro Bowl. He joins Frank Minnifield (four) and Hanford Dixon (three) as the only Browns corners to make at least three trips to the Pro Bowl. Ward has recorded two interceptions and 11 passes defensed while helping the Browns defense lead the NFL in several categories including total defense (266.6 yards per game) and passing defense (165.9 yards per game).

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will be a multi-day AFC versus NFC competition culminating on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Fans can visit ProBowl.com/tickets to buy tickets, which start as low as $45, for Sunday’s event, which will also be televised from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, Disney XD, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.