Governor Proposing 27 Freeway EV Charging Stations, 2 in Stark

FILE–In this Sunday, July 21, 2019, file photograph, electric car charging stations stand along Interstate 5 outside the LeMay Auto Museum in Tacoma, Wash.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – As part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, 27 new EV charging stations will be built along Ohio’s freeways.

Two of them are coming to our area, off I-77 in Stark County.

$18 million in program money will be matched by the seven participating retailers.

One of the stations is going in at the Pilot Truck Stop at the Faircrest Street exit off 77, exit 101.

The other will be at an EVgo Services charging facility in the Belden Village area near the Everhard Road exit, exit 109.

The governor’s office says the idea is to have a charging station every 50 miles on the interstates.

They’re to open next year.

There are already 13 such stations across the state.