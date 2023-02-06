Grammy’s & Sports Anyone?

English singer-songwriter Adele poses with the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy on Me" in the press room during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

There are a million Grammys. Here are the winners in the MAIN categories . . .

Album of the Year:

“Harry’s House”, Harry Styles

Record of the Year:

“About Damn Time”, Lizzo

Song of the Year:

“Just Like That”, Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist:

Samara Joy

Best Pop Vocal Album:

“Harry’s House”, Harry Styles

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Easy on Me”, Adele

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group:

“Unholy”, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

“Higher”, Michael Bublé

Best Rock Performance:

“Broken Horses”, Brandi Carlile

Best Rock Album:

“Patient Number 9”, Ozzy Osbourne

Best Alternative Music Performance:

“Chaise Longue”, Wet Leg

Best Alternative Music Album:

“Wet Leg”, Wet Leg

Best R&B Performance:

“Hrs & Hrs”, Muni Long

Best Rap Performance:

“The Heart Part 5”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

“Wait for U”, Future featuring Drake and Tems

Best Rap Album:

“Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”, Kendrick Lamar

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

“Renaissance”, Beyoncé

(This is the award that made her the winningest artist in Grammy history.)

Best Country Album:

“A Beautiful Time”, Willie Nelson

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording:

“Finding Me”, Viola Davis. (This makes her a member of the “EGOT” club.)

Best Comedy Album:

“The Closer”, Dave Chappelle

Here are 30 major musical artists who NEVER won a Grammy.

Are you surprised, or was the Recording Academy RIGHT in dodging them?

1. Miley Cyrus . . . 2 nominations

2. Nickelback . . . 5 nominations

3. The Beach Boys . . . 4 nominations

4. Guns N’ Roses . . . 3 nominations

5. The Monkees . . . 4 nominations

6. The Supremes . . . 2 nominations

7. Def Leppard . . . 0 nominations

8. Journey . . . 1 nomination

9. Rascal Flatts . . 4 nominations

10. Foreigner . . . 3 nominations

11. Kenny Chesney . . . 6 nominations

12. Kid Rock . . . 5 nominations

13. Andy Williams . . . 6 nominations

14. Backstreet Boys . . . 8 nominations

15. Cat Stevens . . . 1 nomination

16. Toby Keith . . . 7 nominations

17. The Who . . . 2 nominations

18. The Moody Blues . . . 0 nominations

19. Creedence Clearwater Revival . . . 0 nominations

20. Josh Groban . . . 4 nominations

21. Heart . . . 4 nominations

22. Katy Perry . . . 13 nominations

23. Tupac . . . 6 nominations

24. Run-DMC . . . 1 nomination

25. Queen . . . 4 nominations

26. Jimi Hendrix . . . 1 nomination

27. Joe Satriani . . . 15 nominations

28. Dierks Bentley . . . 14 nominations

29. Snoop Dogg . . . 16 nominations

30. Rebecca Black . . . 0 nominations

Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a national holiday? Some schools near Philly are starting class two hours late next Monday to let fans sleep in. The superintendent sent a text to parents. Quote, “We feel that it’s important to give students and staff the opportunity to enjoy the game with their families, and still attend school and work the next day safely and well-rested.”

Meanwhile, two politicians in Tennessee just introduced a bill last Wednesday to make it a state holiday instead of Columbus Day.

The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to immortalize Fernando Valenzuela by retiring his #34 this season. Valenzuela pitched for the Dodgers from 1980 to 1990, racking up 141 wins and sporting a 3.31 ERA. As a 21-year-old rookie, Valenzuela won Cy Young Award, and ended up as a six-time All-Star. The number retirement will be part of the Dodgers’ “Ferndandomania” Weekend August 11th through 13th.

Here at the top five movies at the North America box office this week:

“Knock At The Cabin” $14.2 million “80 For Brady” $12.5 million “Avatar: The Way Of Water” $10.8 million “Puss In Boots: Last Wish” $7.95 million “BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas” $6.3 million

“White Men Can’t Jump” has dropped a new teaser. The 1992 classic starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson is getting a new look with “Friday Night Lights’” Sinqua Walls and hip-hop/TikTok’er Jack Harlow in his feature debut.

Longtime Mets and Yankees pitcher Dwight Gooden’s son Dylan committed to play football at Maryland last week.

Dylan just finished his senior football season at Our Lady Of Good Counsel High School in Olney, Md. He’s now playing his senior basketball season at Wilde Lake High School in Columbia, Md.

The younger Gooden, who checks in at 6’ 4” and 204 pounds, earned Under Armour All-America status as an edge rusher this past season. He’s a four-star recruit, according to multiple scouting services.

Buckeyes lose up north

This marked the ninth defeat in the last 10 games for the Buckeyes, who fell to 11-12 on the season and 3-9 in Big Ten Conference play.

Ohio State has now lost 10 of its last 12 basketball games falling to Michigan 77–69

Now 11-12 on the season

Ohio State women’s basketball suffered its fourth loss in its last five games and its third straight defeat to a ranked opponent as it fell to No. 8 Maryland, 90-54, on the road in College Park. The Women’s team is now 20-5

Cavs absolutely dominate Indy 122-103

Cavs will play five games in seven days.

7 in 11 day’s heading into the all star break

Next up The Wizards tonight in Washington 7pm tip-off

Today is Monday February 6, 2023

Today in Sports and Pop Culture History

1970 – The NBA expanded to 18 teams for the 1970-71 season. The new teams added were Buffalo, Cleveland, Houston and Portland.

Buffalo would eventually move to L.A. becoming the Clippers.

35 years ago – In 1988, during the NBA All-Star Game Slam Dunk Competition, Michael Jordan beat Dominique Wilkins by dunking from the free-throw line.

18 years ago – At Super Bowl 39 in 2005, the New England Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 to win their third Super Bowl in four years.

12 years ago – In 2011, the Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31 to 25, at Super Bowl 45. The Black Eyed Peas did the halftime show, and the Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was the MVP.

Celebrity Birthdays today

Rick Astley is 57.

William Bruce Rose Jr. – aka Axl Rose is 61.

The late Bob Marley (1945 – 1981) …he would have been 78