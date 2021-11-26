      Weather Alert

Green Bulldogs Getting Community Sendoff Ahead of Semi-Final Game

Jim Michaels
Nov 26, 2021 @ 5:49am

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Many from the city of Green and other fans of the Bulldogs in their successful run to a state semi-final.

They will be getting behind the team Friday afternoon, with a sendoff from the high school at 1:30.

It’ll be about fire engine sirens and lights, car horns honking and fans whooping it up.

After upsetting Massillon last week, the Bulldogs play Winton Woods for the Division 2 semi-final tonight at 7 in Westerville.

The game right here on 1480 WHBC and on Mix 94-1.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Local Mustard Recall - Check your Pantry!
Stinnett Moved to Stark County Jail, Charged in Ana Grace Kidnapping
More Lane, Ramp Closures in Akron Starting Monday
Stinnett Arraigned, Bond Set at $1 Million
Connect With Us Listen To Us On