Guardians Game Tonight Postponed, To Be Made Up Tomorrow In Doubleheader
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS ANNOUNCE
MAY 6 GAME VS. TORONTO POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED AS PART OF A TRADITIONAL DOUBLEHEADER ON MAY 7
Exchange details, based on method of purchase, available on CLEGuardians.com/ScheduleChanges
Cleveland, OH – The Cleveland Guardians announced today’s (May 6) game against the Toronto Blue Jays has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Saturday, May 7 starting at 2:10 p.m. ET. Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. ET and only fans with tickets to the May 7 contest will be able to attend. The Guardians x ILTHY® T-shirt promotional item will be given out to the first 10,000 fans entering Progressive Field for game one of the doubleheader. The attending patron of today’s contest will be able to exchange into one of 42 game options, including the May 7 doubleheader.
Fans holding tickets to the originally scheduled May 7 game who want to attend both games of the doubleheader may do so and will have the same seat for both games. Fans are able to use the full value of their May 6 tickets in their My Tickets account when exchanging into the designated games (additional fees may apply). Tickets must be exchanged by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. ET.
*Please note that exchanges cannot be made in the Ballpark app
Season Ticket Members
Season Ticket Members can exchange for tickets to any game that is available through the My Tickets Exchange program starting now.
Single-Game Ticket Purchasers
CLEGuardians.com, Ballpark app and Box Office purchasers holding tickets dated May 6 must exchange their tickets online only at CLEGuardians.com/mytickets for one of 42 different game options, including the May 7 traditional doubleheader. Fans can start making exchanges through their My Tickets account starting today, May 6 at 5 p.m. ET. All tickets purchased at the Progressive Field Box Office must call 216-420-HITS to exchange.
- Ticket exchanges are final and must be completed in one transaction. All tickets must be exchanged into the same game. Tickets must be exchanged into one of the six options by Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m. ET.
- If fans encounter any issues, they can call 216-420-HITS.
Group Ticket Holders
Group ticket purchasers will be contacted by their account executive.
StubHub Purchasers
StubHub purchasers will be contacted directly by StubHub.